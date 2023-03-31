Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Shares of META stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

