Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.