Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 254,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 102,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

