Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

DE stock opened at $403.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.79. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

