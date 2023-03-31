Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,384 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.87 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

