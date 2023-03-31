Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 454,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

