VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

VerifyMe Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.22. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It delivers security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

