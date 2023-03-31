Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,127 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Republic Services stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

