Veriti Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

NYSE:CMI opened at $234.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

