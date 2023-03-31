Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $202.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

