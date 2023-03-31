Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 39,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 166,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

