Veriti Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

