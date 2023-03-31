Veriti Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after acquiring an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after buying an additional 265,572 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average is $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

