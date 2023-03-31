Veriti Management LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 521,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after purchasing an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

