Veriti Management LLC Purchases 4,439 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NGG opened at $67.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

