Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ENPH opened at $205.27 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.27.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
