Veriti Management LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $208.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.