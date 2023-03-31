Veriti Management LLC Sells 3,097 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK opened at $16.35 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

