Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman Sells 3,342 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.66 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

