Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
