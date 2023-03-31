Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in BCE by 106.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

