Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,295 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.06 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

