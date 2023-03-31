Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

