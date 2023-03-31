Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,405,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

NYSE ROP opened at $437.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

