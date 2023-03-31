Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Graco by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GGG opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

