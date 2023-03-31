Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.20.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

