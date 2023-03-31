Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 145,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $10,114,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.