Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $752,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

