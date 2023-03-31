Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,406.19 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,450.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,398.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,096 shares of company stock worth $99,925,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.