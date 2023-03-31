Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day moving average is $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.