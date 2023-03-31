Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,774 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.