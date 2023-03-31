Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,794 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

