Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,560,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.91 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

