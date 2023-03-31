Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 135 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $159.34 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

