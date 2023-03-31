Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

Waste Management stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

