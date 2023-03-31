Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $6.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 53.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Price Performance

About Viant Technology

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.22. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

