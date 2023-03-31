Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

