Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $35.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 101.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VKTX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of VKTX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

