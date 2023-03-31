Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 3486812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

