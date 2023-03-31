Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $17.30 price target on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Vipshop by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,251 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.