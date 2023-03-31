Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $179.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.59. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $249.37.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

