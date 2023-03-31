Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.7% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

