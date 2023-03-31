Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $222.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

