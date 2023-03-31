Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Visa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

