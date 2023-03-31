Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VITL. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 3,875.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $614.51 million, a PE ratio of 750.88 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

