Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 87.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

