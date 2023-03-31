Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

