Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at $565,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,045,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,225 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 347.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
