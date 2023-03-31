Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at $565,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,045,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,225 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 347.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

