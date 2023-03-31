Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Waldencast Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of WALDW opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Waldencast by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,358 shares during the period.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.