Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 198.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

